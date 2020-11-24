By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has again raised concerns over the performance of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

The minister on Tuesday during a review meeting with Nigerian Football Federation (NFF officials on Nigeria/Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifiers and other matters, raised concerns over Rohr’s performance.

Sunday Dare was conscerned over the inability to secure a win in the team’s dismal two-leg draw against the Sierra Leone.

He was also concerned over the absence of home-based players in the team.

He urged officials of the NFF not to wait for the Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Rohr, to fail before taking “necessary steps”.

Dare said: “The NFF must tightly hold the Technical Adviser to the KPIs in his contract. Thus, we cannot wait for those conditions to come to life before we tighten the screws or demand higher or better performance.

The minister further asked that Nigeria must demand higher or better performance from the technical adviser.

“We can’t wait until he fails to qualify our team for AFCON and the World Cup before we start to ask the tough questions. In this respect, I charge the NFF leadership to immediately take the necessary steps to protect our football fortunes, the minister said.”

The NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, while providing a background to what happened, assured the Minister that “NFF will not shirk in its responsibilities.”

He said that a few changes and adjustments as discussed and suggested by the ministry will be utilized.