Residents of Egbe-Idimu Local Government Area in Lagos State on Tuesday commended the Council for the re-reconstruction of three township roads in the area.

The local council recently rehabilitated Adewusi Str., Bolorunpelu and Kudaki-Akeja Streets in the area.

Abule Onilu Road and the Idowu-Egba link bridge are also under rehabilitation.

In separate interviews, the residents said that the rehabilitation of the roads would make life easier for people of the council area.

“Before now, we usually pay double the fare, especially whenever it rains, but now everything is back to normal, we are no longer afraid of a thunderstorm.

“I just hope this will be replicated in other streets. Rehabilitation of arterial roads should be the focus of the council as it will ease problems encountered by residents economically and socially,’’ Mrs Adeola Dozie, a resident said.

Nnamdi Ekeh, an SS 1 student, also said: “I now get to school earlier than usual, I don’t get punished for being late anymore, and my stockings are neat; this is commendable,’’ he said.

Mr. Rabiu Kazeem, Chairman of the Community Development Committee, said that he had confidence in the leadership of the Council Chairman, Sanyaolu Olowo-opejo, to provide good roads and other social amenities in the area.

“The constructions are still on-going, and I strongly believe that the roads will be completed in no time; men are at work; members of the community are elated.

“A lot still needs to be done, but I am confident that the leadership of Olowo-opejo will do the needful,’’ Kazeem said.