By Jennifer Okundia

TV Presenter Uti Nwachukwu could barely hide his excitement, as he took to Instagram to disclose how glad he is that BBNaija’s Erica is making great strides.

Nwachukwu was one of the public figures who showed support for Erica, after she emerged housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

Although Nlewedim was disqualified from the reality show for gross misconduct, she has since gone on to do well for herself from bagging different endorsement deals to making new moves in her acting career.

Uti shared a picture of the reality star and said “Me darling Beautiful @ericanlewedim 😍😍😍 When I hear of and see your great strides, it just gladdens my heart to know that I made the Right decision having you as one of my Favs!!! Kai!! My Star Gyal!!😍😍🤗🤗🤗 YOU ARE PROVING US RIGHT WEEKLY!! Well done and congrats thus far 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Plus The way U de always make me blush like pikin whenever u say thank you 🙈🙈😄😄na waaah 😭… No more abeg 😄🙏🏾 Your gratitude is everything and more. Thank you for making us super proud. Child of Grace! This is just the beginning. We your loved ones are In constant celebration mode! Tunnel view bayybeeee Tunnel view 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

#fav #GraitutideIstheRightAttitude #StarGyal #EricaIsMe”