The rescheduled meeting between a Presidential team led by Chief of Staff, Professor Agboola Gambari and South South governors and ministers took place in Port Harcourt today.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday last week, but the Presidential team failed to show up, as it clashed with a National Security Council meeting.

The infuriated governors demanded an apology.

The Presidency publicly tendered one and emphasised it was not done out of disrespect.

Similar meetings, on the October #EndSARS protests, had taken place in Lagos and Enugu.

Photos by Sunday Aghaeze