U.S. Commonwealth state of Pennsylvania has certified the election results in the state that shows Joe Biden beat President Trump in the presidential election in the state.

In a tweet, Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said that the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the election results.

He also said and he has “signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris” as required by law.

The certification went head despite the last ditch effort by some Pennsylvania Republicans to stop it.

The move is a further blow to Trump, working to set aside the state result.

Pennsylvania is among the battleground states that gave Biden the 306 electoral college votes that he won to topple incumbent Trump.