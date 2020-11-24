The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the killing of Alhaji Lawal Dako, the Chairman of the party in Sabuwa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Dako was said to have been killed by suspected bandits on Friday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja, described Dako as a patriotic Nigerian.

Ologbondiyan also described the deceased as a man of peace and an exceptionally loyal officer of the PDP

According to him, the late chairman has made immense sacrifice at his level toward the unity, stability and growth, not only of PDP but also Katsina State and Nigeria at large.

He said that the killing of a patriot like Dako by bandits, was yet another wakeup call on guaranteeing the safety of citizens.

He said that innocent Nigerians had continued to fall victims of bandits, insurgents and marauders in the country.

Ologbondiyan urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do all to check banditry in the nation and ensure that those behind the heinous act were brought to book.

He also advised the president to see the attacks on defenceless communities by bandits as need to rejig his security architecture and get more competent hands to manage the security of the nation, in line with Nigerians’ demands.

Ologbondiyan commiserated with the Dako family, the PDP fold in Sabuwa and Katsina State as well as his friends and associates.