By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) said it has established a 20-bed Unit and Laboratory Isolation Centre in Okitipupa.

Professor Adesegun Fatusi, the Chairman of the committee, said on Tuesday during an assessment of the centre, that the facility was ready to be put to use for the treatment of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Fatusi, also the Vice-Chancellor of University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said that the centre was part of measures put in place to mitigate the COVID-19 second wave infection in the state.

Represented by the Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare, the committee chairman said “the centre has a 20-bed unit, a laboratory and other facilities needed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

“We are also calling for the peoples’ cooperation to overcome any second wave of the virus.”

He emphasised strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols, especially frequent washing of hands and the use of face mask to stay safe.

He then seized the opportunity to inspect compliance of schools in Okitipupa Local Government Area to the COVID-19 preventive measures and called for the establishment of monitoring teams and COVID-19 Prevention Clubs in schools.

“We are calling on school authorities to intensify efforts toward educating students on universal preventive measures against the coronavirus,” he said.

Dr Akintunde Ogunfeyinmi, the Chief Medical Director of Specialists’ Hospital, Okitipupa, said that the isolation centre was ready and personnel, including specialists, were also ready to attend to patients when inaugurated.

Ogunfeyinmi said the staff had been trained on precautionary measures, skills and knowledge needed to work effectively at the centre.

Responding on behalf of the schools, the Vice Principal of Ofedepe Comprehensive High School, Okitipupa, Mrs Funmi Akinboyo, said students had been taught on the need to learn and adopt universally acceptable preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Akinboyo maintained that in order to prevent its spread among students, the school management ensured adequate distancing among the students in classes, proper wearing of face mask, regular hand washing and other basic hygiene rules.

Some students who spoke with newsmen, Miss Oluwanifemi Asulewon and Master Taiwo Ayenuberu, assured that they would continue to obey the COVID-19 protocols.

NAN