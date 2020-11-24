By Martha Agas

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his 76th birthday.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Chairman of the forum in a congratulatory message described Gambari as one of Nigeria’s finest professionals.

According to Lalong, the celebrant is a distinguished academic, diplomat and administrator, whose achievements have brought pride to the nation and the world at large.

Lalong said Gambari had not only toiled for the unity and development of Nigeria but also worked tirelessly to protect its image and integrity at the global stage.

“Gambari is a bridge-builder and selfless in his service,” he said.

He commended Gambari for putting the interest of Nigeria and its people above personal interest.

The chairman urged the celebrant to continue to offer his services to the nation and assist Buhari to fulfil his promises of taking Nigeria to the next level.

He prayed that God grant him more years of peace, good health and happiness.

NAN