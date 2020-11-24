By Sani Idris/Kaduna

Troops of ‘Operation Thunder Strike’ (OPTS), repelled armed bandits operating along the Kaduna-Abuja Road late on Monday night.

The bandits were confronted by troops as they tried to operate at the pipeline axis of Kakau general area.

After some exchange of fire, the bandits scampered into the bush, with many of them carrying gunshot wounds.

“Many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, having been denied freedom of action,” said Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The Kaduna State Government has been receiving briefings from the military on efforts to clear the highways of bandits.

However, Aruwan said the troops later discovered that a driver was hit by the bandits who were fleeing the location.

He also said two buses ran into a ditch resulting in injuries to some passengers who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.

Aruwan explained that the government was also briefed that the retreating bandits, in frustration at being denied freedom of action, attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi local government area of the state at about 3 am and killed two persons.

“The bandits killed one Nasiru Yahaya and Isah Bature, they also injured one Magaji Goma and Zurkhalaini Alhassan,”he said.

“Similarly, the government was briefed that security agencies foiled a bandit attack in the early hours of today along Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa local government area of the state.

“Two citizens were rescued and rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika. Operatives are still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area,”Aruwan said.

Aruwan said the Kaduna state government had condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

According to Aruwan, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had praised the troops for the bravery and courage exhibited in repelling the bandits.

“The Kaduna state government is in constant touch with the Federal Government, Military, Police, Department of State Services and relevant security agencies towards enhancing security of life and property.

“The government will continue to keep citizens informed on the security situation in the state,” Aruwan said.