Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the appointment was sequel to the interview conducted by the institution’s Governing Council and its subsequent recommendation.

The appointment, which is for a five-year, single term, will take effect from 1st of December, 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Olusola Metilelu.

Dr. Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye, prior to his appointment, was a Chief Lecturer at the Polytechnic.