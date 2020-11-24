By Aisha Cole/Ibadan

Commercial train service between Lagos and Moniya Ibadan, will begin on 7 December, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, the managing director, Nigeria Railway Corporation said.

According to him, 24 coaches, four passenger locomotives, nine freight locomotives and shunting locomotives had arrived Lagos while two of the freight locomotives would be transferred to Warri for a project.

He spoke today in Ibadan, while on a tour of the rail project.

He said there has been some improvement in the output by the contractors adding ”hopefully by December some of the stations would be completed’’.

“We also need to have more stations so that passengers will not need to wait for the train to leave Ebute-Meta Station before getting to Agege station which means that the two trains can be in a section.

“This can be done with the help of signal and communication hence train should be able to communicate with train as well as station should be able to communicate with station simultaneously.

“The delay in the rail construction along Apapa ports corridors is due to the Oando pipeline along Apapa corridor,” Okhiria said.