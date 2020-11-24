By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A representative of the Lagos state government on Monday met with some youths for a nation-building mentoring session.

Segun Dawodu, the Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development addressed the participants at the “Time Out with Youth Leaders/Influencers in the State”, held at the Lagos State Television (LTV8).

Dawodu said that the task of building an egalitarian nation in which every dick and harry can actualise their dreams is not one that must be left to the government alone.

“You will all agree with me that this session is timely, as it will create meaningful discourse between Young achievers/influencers in both Government and Private sector.

”It will engage the youth leaders on nation-building and possibly form a mentor-mentee relationship” he said.

While charging the youths to channel their energies towards the productive end with the same zeal that they embarked on the #ENDSARS protest, he disclosed that “the Lagos State Government will be coming out with more Youth Based Programmes and Projects.

These projects will include skill training, employability/employment opportunities, entertainment, sports activities and the likes.

In his presentation entitled “My Lagos, My Future” Mr Abbas Agbaje implored the youths to see Lagos as a place with abundant opportunities.

As such, youths can maximize their potentials provided they back up their competence with character.

According to Agbaje, the youths need to build their lifestyle and pursuits on the basis of the acronym: V P I model which stands for Vision/value system, Purpose/people and Identity.

He added that by so doing the youths would be able to support the State by contributing their quota meaningfully to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the same vein, other speakers like Mrs Tope Mark-Odigie, Mrs Ayo Alli Balogun, Hon Gbenga Abiola and Mr Abiola Folawiyo were unanimous on advising the youths to become job creators rather than looking for jobs.