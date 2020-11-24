Richard Elesho/Lokoja

As the people of Kogi State warm-up for local government elections on December 12th, the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) has clarified that it will not make use of Card Readers for the exercise.

Mamman Nda Eri, Chairman of the Commission disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday, explaining that the use of card reader is not in the Kogi state electoral law and guidelines.

“Card Readers would not be used for the Polls as such provision was not included in its guidelines but voters card and voters register provided for by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be largely relied on,” he said

The Chairman equally warned that SIEC would not hesitate to countermand the polls where security was breached.

The SIEC chairman said, “Notice is hereby given to all citizens of Kogi State that 2020 Local Government Elections will take place as scheduled on the 12 December 2020.”

Eri noted that the commission was on track with its preparation as it has religiously followed its stipulated time schedules adding that some of the needed materials for the election were already on ground.

He noted that accreditation and voting would be conducted simultaneously and commence 8:00 am and would close by 3:00 pm on the said date to enable collation of votes according to the provisions of its establishment.

The Chairman noted that all movements would be restricted except for those on essential and Election duties as Businesses/markets/shops would remain closed within the stipulated Election period.

Stakeholders at the briefing, including Traditional Rulers, Political party, CSOs, Media, Security Agencies, Religious bodies and others in their separate remarks gave assurances of their respective positive contributions that would engender smooth and credible polls.

Speaking for the Civil Society Organisation, Mr. Miliki Idris opined that they and other interest groups were closely monitoring the election to ensure the outcome would be the full expression of the people of the State charging SIEC to undertake the task putting the interest of the people and the state above any other agenda.