Jennifer Okundia

Kate Henshaw, Opeyemi Aiyeola, and other Nollywood stars took to social media to celebrate Victoria Inyama who clocked a new age on Monday.

Kate Henshaw, on her part, showered prayers on the Enugu-born actress.

“Celebration will not cease from your heart and home. May God always be for you, honor you and bless all you do dear @victoriainyama Wishing you a very happy birthday darling,” Kate wrote on Instagram.

Opeyemi Aiyeola also sent good birthday wishes to Inyama.

“Happy birthday dearest😘🎊🎉 u deserve all the good things u want gal😘 keep winning,” Aiyeola stated.

Halima Abubakar also showered love on the actress.

“Happy birthday big sis @victoriainyama I wish you a lifetime of happiness and a new beginning. I love you.”

Juliet Ibrahim, on her part, wrote: “Happy Birthday Sis.”

However, in a special birthday post, Victoria Inyama noted that she gifted herself a new car to celebrate the new age.

“Happy Happy Blessed Birthday to Meeeee.

“Regrets, I’ve had a few, But then again, too few to mention but through it All, I faced it all and I stood tall. And through it All. I did it My way,” Inyama wrote on her verified Instagram page.