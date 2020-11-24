Okafor Ofiebor / Port Harcourt

The Rivers Police Command has promised that there will be justice for the family of the late Gospel Gbaraka, a security guard who was shot dead by an Inspector in Port Harcourt last Sunday.

Joseph Mukan, the Rivers State Police Commissioner said this when the President of the Ogoni Youths Federation (OYF), Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana led Gbaraka’s parents and family members on visit to his office on Monday to express their grievance over the incident.

He said the Police have already activated internal disciplinary measures against the suspect, Inspector Monday.

“The truth is that we cannot send policemen to go out there and kill the citizen they are detailed to protect, the firearm you are given is to protect the life and property of citizens and not to use it against them. Justice must be done and you will see it being done. We have already put up the machinery of internal disciplinary actions,” he said.

The OYF President said Ogoni youths want to see justice done on behalf of the family of Gospel Gbaraka.

“A son of the Ogoni has been gunned down unjustly by the police, we are angry because the Ogonis have suffered in the hands of the police for too long,” he said.

The father of the victim had threatened that he will commit suicide because of the agony of having to bury his son instead of his son burying him is something he cannot bear.

“I prayed to God that my son will bury me. I buried my father. Now I have to bury my son. I will die any moment from now,” he grieved.