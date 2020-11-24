Former African Boxing Union (ABU) light welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, who is set to have his first fight in two years, has warned his next opponent to expect a torrid time when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 21 on 27 November.

Fijabi, who has been stripped of his title, following his injury-enforced inability to defend his title in Senegal in 2018, is scheduled to fight Dennis “The Range” Mbat in a national challenge duel.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the former West African and African champion, said he is happy to be back in the ring and that he is confident of returning to the pinnacle of continental boxing.

“I can’t describe how happy I am to fight competitively once again. I’m in very good shape and free of injuries. That, I believe, is bad news for Mbat, who will have a November he won’t want to remember. I believe that the video of the fight will be painful for him to watch, as he will fast-forward it to avoid remembering the punishment he’d endure,” said the former ABU champion.

Fijabi also warned future opponents, saying he is ready to reclaim his ABU title and then go for the Commonwealth title. “People forget I’m undefeated at the national, West African and African levels. I will be back bigger and better.

GOtv Boxing Night 21 will hold behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 protocols, but will be broadcast live on SuperSport (DStv channel 209 and GOtv channel 34).

The event will feature seven bouts, including the national bantamweight title fight between Habeeb “Ige” Oladeji and Tunde “Turning Star” Olojede. Other fights lined up national lightweight challenge duel between West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Prince “Lion Nwoye; national welterweight challenge contest between WABU champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Jubril “Terrible Olalekan; super featherweight clash between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Sogbesan and Kazeem “Delight” Oluwo; lightweight challenge clash featuring Lateef “Akins Jr” Akinola and Alaba “Elyblow” Omotola as well as light heavyweight duel between Cosmos “Awosika” David and Segun “Success” Olanrewaju.