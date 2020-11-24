Multi-talented gospel music producer Florocka has been unveiled as the anchor for the November 29 annual Music and Entertainment Gospel Awards, holding virtually.

According to the organisers’ statement, “Nathan Akinwunmi Akiremi (aka Florocka) has been named the anchor for the 2020 edition of MEGAwards”.

“Florocka is excited about this and ready, once again, to display for audience delight his artistic excellence and the fruity voice he is renowned for. Added to this, he is an unrepentant worshipper of God and arresting hymnal singer,” the statement added.

For over two decades, Florocka has stamped his art on the Nigerian creative industry and distinguished himself as not only a remarkable music producer, singer and songwriter, but also a skilled instrumentalist and studio engineer.

He is also a law graduate. An alumnus of the MEGAwards Hall of Fame, Florocka has won multiple awards for outstanding creativity at the 2013 and 2016 editions.

The “Twale” minstrel has worked with various artistes including Shalamar, Midnight Crew, Mike Aremu, Mike Abdul, JEDI, House on the Rock, Sammie Okposo, Kenny ‘Kore, among many others.

In a pleasant development, the organisers are excited to announce the decision of at least six radio stations to support the awards with generous airtime.

The icing on the cake is the resolve of the executive chairman of Kennis 104.1 FM, Otunba Kenny Ogungbe (aka Keke), in a chat with the organisers a few days ago, to run the estimated two-hour award show LIVE on his wave-making station!

Ogungbe also sent the organisers into a chorus of “Hallelujahs” when he revealed that a daily ‘Countdown to MEGAwards 2020 Show’ would begin as quickly as the organisers were able to arrange a fluid schedule of pre-nominated songs and artistes.

The organisers have subsequently reached out to willing artistes who reside in Lagos to prepare for visits and airplay at Kennis FM shortly.

Gospel artistes living outside of the state may be linked remotely during the Countdown shows.

Other stations actively supporting MEGAwards 2020 are Raypower 100.5, Top Radio 90.9 FM, R2 92.9 FM, Brila Sports 88.9 FM, Faaji 106.5 FM and Roots 97.1 FM.