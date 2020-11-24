The Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim from Yamaltu west constituency while Abubakar Luggerewo emerged as the new speaker.

The former speaker was impeached on Tuesday following a voice vote by 16 members out of the 24 members of the house.

The motion for the removal of Ibrahim was moved by Shuaibu Haruna, the member representing Kwami state constituency.

The new speaker, Luggerewo, who is the 7th speaker of the Assembly is from Akko Central constituency.

Luggerewo was sworn-in by the deputy speaker, Siddi Buba from Kwami West constituency.

The house also removed the majority leader, Samuel Markus from Pero-Chongi and replaced him with Yerima Gaule representing Kaltungo East.

The deputy chief whip, Yahaya Kaka was removed and replaced with Saidu Mohammed, representing Deba constituency.

The house also dissolved all its standing committees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house did not give any reason for the removal of the speaker.

The chief whip of the house, Musa Buba, from Balanga North constituency however, told newsmen that the members no longer have confidence and trust in him.

“The former speaker lacked the trust of the members and in a number of times he went contrary to the provisions of our guiding principles,” he said.

The new speaker, Luggerewo while addressing newsmen, appreciated the members of the house for action taken in the house.

He said the action was for the “best interest of our constituents and Gombe state at large.

“We took the action to ensure that all the needs of citizens of Gombe state have been delivered,” he said.