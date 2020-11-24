By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League knockout stages after Giroud’s late goal handed the blues a 2-1 victory against Rennes.

The Blues started as the brighter side and should’ve had an early opener through Timo Werner. The prolific German, however, missed the big chance.

Frank Lampard’s side soon had their goal. Callum Hudson-Odoi pounced on a wonderful Mason Mount pass behind the Rennes defence before slotting past the onrushing Alfred Gomis.

The hosts grew into the contest before the break and undoubtedly asked more questions from Chelsea’s defence. They equalised through a superb Serhou Guirassy header but the visitors were able to snatch victory in the closing stages through Olivier Giroud’s similarly impressive headed effort.