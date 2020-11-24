There are certain principles guarding people’s ways of life, belief system and their general overview of life. Some of these principles are the reasons people make a decision or another.

In the life of network marketing expert, Hamza Majdi, the principles of willpower, persistence, consistency, teamwork, dedication and humility are the foundations upon which his career rests.

Finding himself in the competitive market of network marketing at the early age of 18, Hamza was forced to become an adult and learn how to blend into and skillfully manipulate the business world in a way that suited his needs and those of others in the world he intended to mentor in the coming years.

Life threw Hamza a myriad of challenges and bumps along the road but he never allowed himself think about life from the standpoint of a failure. He was determined above all things to succeed immensely in his chosen area of profession and it helped him sail through all the challenges he encountered and he went on pursuing his goals.

He says, “be a keen observer and learn from other people, be it a mistake or an achievement.”

His life is a true example of how persistence and willpower can change the life of anybody. Nothing great is achieved at ease in life.

He says, “Remember, there are no shortcuts. Always focus on mastering the basics and don’t count the small things off!”

At the end of the day, the bottom line is that you determine the amount of success or failure you have in your network marketing journey. Just like in every other aspect in life, you get anything you want depending on how much you’re willing to give.

In Hamza Majdi’s words, “Just show up to work, be consistent, grow yourself, stay positive and success will automatically follow.”