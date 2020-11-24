Mrs. Carol Afegbai, a Chief Superintendent of Police (retd), has been summoned by the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

Afegbai is expected to appear before the panel on 26, November 26, 2020, over the shooting of a University of Benin student, Ibrahim Momodu by the police on May 27, 2013, in Benin.

The petition filed by Momodu’s family dated October 27, 2020; stated that the deceased was killed by Corporal Amadin Idahosa on the order of Mrs. Afegbai who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ogida Police Station.

The family further alleged that Momodu was shot on the order of the DPO without provocation and was subsequently buried in a shallow grave in a desperate attempt at covering up the wrongdoings of the police officers.

The family is now demanding compensation of N50 million, arrest, and prosecution of all police officers who were on duty and present during the shooting for complicity in the murder among others.

However, at yesterday’s sitting, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), resolved to summon Mrs. Afegbai.

“It is appearing to me that you are likely going to give material evidence therein on your behalf and will not do so voluntarily. You are therefore summoned to appear before the panel on November 26, 2020, to testify of what you know in the matter and also produce evidence where necessary,” Mrs. Ehigiamusoe said.