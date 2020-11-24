By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Victim of police brutality and human rights violations who appeared before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi, has accused one of the police counsels at the panel of assaulting him in 2019.

The victim, Okoli Agu Abunike said one of the legal counsel for the police, Mr. Joseph Eboserenren has a separate case where he slapped him four times at Panti.

Abunike, disclosed this during the continuation of cross-examination of his petition marked LASG/JPI/01/2020 after he was brutalised and detained for 47 days and his landed property was sold in 2016.

Abunike, was allegedly arrested, beaten and paraded at Alaba International Market by officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and later taken to Ojo Police Station after his former boss accused him of fraud.”

However, at the end of proceedings today after Abunike was cross-examined by Mr Emmanuel Eze, the police counsel. Mr. Gazali legal counsel for the petitioner requested for the witness to make a final statement even though he has rested his case.

Police counsel, Mr. Eze objects, his reason being that the witness might want to change his story on the stand, but the panel chairman Justice Okuwobi granted the request.

According to Abunike, Mr Eboserenren once assaulted him at Panti and he is surprise to see him at his case at the panel.

“I am even surprised that he is here, in my own case.

“I went to serve him a court process on a matter that does not even concern me, it has to do with one officer at Panti, his name his Inspector David, he came out and said he’s going to serve me a process to take to my office and I said okay but let me go and get my phone at your entrance to call Mr Ogungbeje who sent me to get his consent to take the process. He slapped me 4 times.”

Ebosereme however, denied the allegation, according to him, he once denied the witness to compromise his integrity in the N200m judgment debt recovery case involving a law firm linked with him.