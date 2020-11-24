By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Mr Yusuf Lawal, the new Comptroller Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C, Owerri, said the unit will go tough on smugglers during the yuletide and beyond.

Lawal warned smugglers to reframe from illegal business or face severe punishment if arrested.

“The forthcoming yuletide and beyond will be tough for smugglers in the combined 11 states under the zone. We will continue to act tough against smugglers and get them arrested and seize their wares,” he said.

He urged businessmen under the zone to be compliant with the rules in their dealings, adding that the unit would not spare defaulters.

According to him, smugglers were clear sabotage to the Nigerian economy, adding that the unit would continue to help the country’s economy to grow.

Meanwhile, he called on sister agencies to continue to synergise with the unit in tackling activities of smugglers.

NAN