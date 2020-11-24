Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A dust to dawn curfew has been imposed on Ute-Okpu community in Ika North East local government area of Delta State to forestall the breakdown of law and order over allegations of sudden deaths.

It was learnt that the curfew imposed on Monday, November 23 was to forestall further destruction of public and private property by angry youths who claimed that the sudden deaths were due to certain offences committed against the gods.

They also allegedly claimed that failure of the monarch and other leaders of the community to appease the gods were responsible for the deaths.

Some of the youths have consequently embarked on wanton and malicious destruction of property belonging to government institutions and the royal palace over the superstitious belief that the sudden deaths in their community are not as a result of yellow fever.

Our correspondent learnt the Local Government Council area Chairman, Victor Ebonka, with the approval of the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, declared curfew over the area, particularly Ute-Okpu community, following the continued unruly behaviour of some of the youths.

Ute-Okpu kingdom is one of the areas where there have been reports of scores of sudden deaths which have been confirmed to be due to yellow fever outbreak.

It was learnt the angry youths have also rejected all entreaties, explanations and advocacies by health caregivers sent to Community to explain that the cause of death is scientific not as result of offending the gods or evils spirits in order to calm them down.