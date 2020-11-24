By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A Federal High Court sitting on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Chikezie Nwebor to one-year imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum product in Port Harcourt.

Justice E.A Obile preceded the judgement according to a press statement released by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity (EFCC).

The offence ran contrary to Section 1(17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

Nwebor was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on one- count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum product.

The charge reads: “That you Chikezie Nwebor on or about the 18th day of December 2019 at Oyigbo Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without appropriate licence deal in petroleum product to with 30 Jericans, two (2) 200 litres drum containing illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) being conveyed in a Mack Truck with registration number XB 331 BND and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

In view of the guilty plea, prosecuting counsel, C.Okorie prayed that the defendant is convicted and sentenced accordingly.

Counsel to the defendant, Emeka Ilanya did not oppose the prayer of the prosecution.

Thereafter, Justice Obile convicted and sentenced Nwebor to one-year imprisonment with an option of fine of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000.00).

Also, 30 Jericans, two(2) 200 litres of AGO be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and destroyed under the supervision of the Chief Deputy Registrar of the court.

The Truck will be confiscated from the convict be released to the owner.