By Jennifer Okundia

American singer-songwriter, dancer, and model Ciara Princess Wilson posed for a photo shoot, where she wore a red dress, and the look is priceless.

The Entertainer and Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO rocked the thigh high boots and dress which she completed with her long braids, to give that stunning chic look.

Born in Austin, Texas, the mum of 3 traveled around the world during her childhood, eventually moving to Atlanta, Georgia, where she joined the girl group Hearsay.

She married Russell Wilson in 2016, after her relationship with rapper Future crashed, with a son Future Zahir Wilburn, in the mix.

She had Sienna and Win Harrison Wilson for her football quarterback hubby.

See the photos.