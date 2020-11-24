By Muhaimin Olwoporoku

Damini Ogulu, a Nigerian Afro-fusion singer popularly known as Burna Boy, Twice as Tall album has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy award.

This is after his last album African Giant lost at the 2020 Grammy award to Anqelique Kidjo’s reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, Celia.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday during an hour-long live stream featuring Harvey Mason Jr., the chairman and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, a learned academy of music professionals.

‘Twice As Tall’ will be competing against Antibalas’s ‘FU Chronicles’, Bebel Gilberto’s ‘Agora’, and Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Love Letters’ in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category.

‘Twice As Tall’, Burna Boy’s fifth album, is executive-produced by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a US media mogul and rapper, and Bosede Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother.

If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s first Grammy winner since Sikiru Adepoju won with Planet Drum over 10 years ago.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is slated to hold on January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.