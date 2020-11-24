By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Farouk Aminu as a full-time Commissioner of the National Pension Commission.

His request is contained in separate letters read on the floor during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Umaru Farouk Aminu as full-time Commissioner representing the North-West Geopolitical Zone in the National Pension Commission.

The request, according to the President, was in meeting with the provision of Section19(3) of the Pension Reforms Act, 2014.

In another letter dated 5th November 2020, President Buhari requested the confirmation of seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 32(2) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2019, O write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the following seven (7) nominees s Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.”

The nominees listed include Hon. Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, Chairman (North West); Oparakau Onyejelam Jaja (South East); Philomena Isioma Konwea (South-South); Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South West); Amina Rahma Audu (North West); Mrs Esther Andrew Awu (North Central); and Abba Audu Ibrahim (North East).