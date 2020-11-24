Reality TV star and winner of Big Brother Naija season 5, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, known professionally as Laycon on Tuesday 24th, November 2020, announced a partnership deal with Showmax.

Laycon took to social media to announce his partnership with Showmax to bring the first Nigerian reality TV series titled “I AM LAYCON”.

He further revealed that shooting of some of the episodes for the series has begun.

He wrote: “I’m excited to announce to you that, Showmax and I, have started shooting the first Nigerian Showmax Original reality series: I am LAYCON!!!!!

Trust me when I say this, it’s going to be massive.

2021 is about to be lit!!! #IamLaycon

Love y’all”

Also, Showmax Nigeria shared a tweet announcing that the show will premiere in February 2021.

