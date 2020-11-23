Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President of Nigeria, has congratulated Yobe State indigene Umar Usman Dagon who won $400k in the World Chemistry contest.

Umar Dagon who represented Nigeria at the World Chemistry competition beat candidates from many countries to secure the second position, according to ThisDay newspaper.

Umar Usman Dagon, from Gashua town of Yobe state, took part in the “Imaginechemistry” competition and made it to the top five and eventually took the second position, winning the sum of $400,000.

Reacting to the good news Monday, Atiku said Umar’s achievement proved that Nigerian youth have the capacity to excel in various spheres.

“I celebrate Umar Usman Dagon, from Yobe state who won $400k in the World Chemistry contest. Mr Dagon is another proof that Nigerian youth are an invaluable resource with capacity to excel in various spheres of human endeavors,” Atiku stated on Twitter.

Dagon obtained NCE in Chemistry Education at Yobe State Umar Suleiman College of Education in Gashua town.