By Emmanuel Antswen

Dr Godwin Oyiwona, Benue Supervisory Commissioner for Health has disclosed cases of Yellow Fever disease in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Oyiwona disclosed this at the flag-off of vaccination against yellow fever on Monday in Makurdi.

Meanwhile, the disease which had killed about 20 people so far in Ogbadibo, has now spread to Okpokwu and Ado local government areas.

The commissioner noted that the rapid spread of the disease in the state-required immediate remedial measures to control it.

According to him, the vaccination was an antidote against its spread to other parts of the state.

“The flag-off is to cover 20 local government areas of the state, aside from the three local government areas that were covered last year.

“Yellow Fever was discovered in Ogbadibo local government area recently and it has spread to Okpokwu and Ado local government areas.

“This has prompted the state government to swing into action to see that people are vaccinated against the disease.

“We need to see that every person from nine months to 44 years come for vacination.”

Gov. Samuel Ortom, who flagged-off the vaccination exercise, charged local government council chairmen, traditional rulers and religious organisations to join hands in the campaign to have everyone vaccinated.

NAN