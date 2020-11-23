By Taiwo Okanlawon

The world football governing body, FIFA has pre-selected two Nigerian referees to officiate at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Ndidi Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe were among 156 referees and assistant referees selected from all over the world.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is expected to be played in 12 cities across both countries from July 10 to August 20 that year.

FIFA picked Ndidi Madu as a referee for the tournament along with seven others from Africa which include Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), Lidya Abebe (Ethiopia), Fatou Thioune (Senegal), Maria Rivet (Mauritius), Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco), Vincentia Amedome (Togo) and Dorsaf Ganouati (Tunisia).

Mimisen Iyorhe was selected as an assistant referee with 10 others.

They are Queency Victoire (Mauritius), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Mary Njoroge (Kenya), Lidwine Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar), Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi), Fanta Kone (Mali), Carine Fomo (Cameroon), Yara Abdelfattah (Egypt).