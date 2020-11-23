By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A teenage girl has set his ex-lover’s house and his girlfriend ablaze in FESTAC area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the culprit, Jemila Ibrahim, 19, and her friend, Fatima Mohammed, 21, of Monkey Village, Festac Area, Lagos, have been arrested for the callous act.

Adejobi said the duo set ablaze the house of Mohammed Yusuf, of Monkey Village, Lagos State, and his girlfriend, Rabi, on 18th November, 2020 at 5.30pm.

“Mohammed Yusuf, an ex-lover to Jemila, had the hint of the incident and rushed to the house where he met his house on flame but manged to rescue Rabi, his new lover, from the inferno and took her to the hospital where she gave up the ghost on 21st November, 2020, at about 12pm.

“Mohammed had allegedly accused his former lover, Jemila Ibrahim, of infidelity before they broke up; he later met and fell in love with his new lover, Rabi, that was caught up in the inferno,” he said.

According to Adejobi, “the duo of Jemila Ibrahim and her friend, Fatimo Mohammed, of Monkey Village, who accompanied Jemila to commit the heinous crime, have been arrested by the police operatives attacked to Satellite Division of the command.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who condemned the crime, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State CID, Panti, for discreet investigation.

Adejobi added that the Commissioner also vowed to go after those who engaged in crimes and social vices in order to get Lagos State rid of criminals and criminality.

“The police boss, however, encouraged Lagosians to shun taking laws into their hands; noting that jungle justice will only truncate the administration of justice and such could be counterproductive,” he said.