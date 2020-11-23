By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance and the lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, on Sunday 22nd November, 2020, empowered 700 Constituents, who had been trained with equipment and startup grants.

The empowerment programme, which was in collaboration with National Productivity Centre, Abuja, took place at the Blue Roof LTV 8 compound, Agidingbi area of Ikeja, started at 2.00 pm with the National Anthem.

Thereafter, the opening prayer was led by Comrade Ajakaiye (All Progressives Congress, Ojodu).

While making his remarks, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Vice Chairman, APC Lagos West, Chief Funsho Ologunde, counselled the recipients to make the best use of the startup kits and equipment provided by Senator Solomon Adeola.He advised them not to sell off the items as some people may be waiting outside for them to dispose them at giveaway prices.

The Director-General of National Productivity Centre, Dr. Kashim Yunusa Acor, in his brief remarks, thanked the distinguished Senator, Solomon Adeola, for collaborating with them in the training of Constituents in soap making, phone repairs, hair dressing and makeup. He said with the entrepreneurship training and empowerment, they can equally become employers of labour and contribute to the economy.

The Chief Host, Senator Solomon Adeola, said that the training and empowerment will be continuous. He hinted that about 1,000 Constituents will also benefit in the next 3 months. He emphasized that it was not time for politicking but a time to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Senator Adeola said like he has facilitated the training and empowerment of over 1,000 young people in fish farming, in the next 2 weeks he is commencing a scholarship scheme for indigent constituents as well as kick-starting provision of solar powered street lights including solar powered boreholes in about 15 locations within the Senatorial District.

He also promised that in 2021, he will veer into the fixing of critical road infrastructure within the Lagos West Senatorial District, in order to ameliorate the plight of commuters and improve economic activities in his Constituency.

Speaking with newsmen on his empowerment drive, Senator Adeola said boosting Small and Medium enterprises will help the economy recover quickly from the reported economic recession.

He said not minding the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, that Government is making efforts to diversify the economy and he is hopeful that with the early passage of the budget and eventual return of the budget circle, things will improve for the better.

A highly elated recipient, Temilade Moore, who got a makeup box and startup grant, said it will go a long way in boosting her entrepreneurial drive, and she hopes to train other aspiring makeup artists. Temilade prayed the Almighty to continue to guide and bless the Senator for empowering her and other recipients.

The highpoint of the programme was the official presentation of the startup kits, equipment and grants by Senator Adeola, who was assisted by the dignitaries present.

Aside Chief Funsho Ologunde and Dr Kashim Yunusa Acor, equally present were Mrs. Chinwe (Lagos Coordinator, National Productivity Centre), Chief Ajose (Deputy State Chairman, All Progressives Congress), Mr. Segun Odunmbaku (representing Engr. Julius Oloro, Executive Chairman, Ojodu LCDA), Chief Kayode Odunaro (Media Adviser to Senator Adeola), other officials from the National Productivity Centre, party chieftains, stakeholders across Lagos West Senatorial District, family members and friends of the recipients.