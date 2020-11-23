By Preye Campbell

Mohamed Salah could be set for a return to the Liverpool squad after testing negative for coronavirus, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah was absent in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday evening after testing positive for Covid-19 during the international break.

In a post-match interview, Klopp disclosed that the 28-year-old could now return in the UEFA Champions League against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Klopp said: “That’s what I’ve heard. A negative today. I think from now he is pretty normal in all the testing.

“Tomorrow [Monday] we have UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that. He can now train with us tomorrow.

“There could be Premier League tests the day after? Yes, there are two tests in the next two days so he will be tested, like all of us.”

The news will come as a significant boost to the reigning champions after an injury-hit season so far which has only increased with an injury to Naby Keita in the Leicester clash.