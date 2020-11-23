Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Homicide detectives in Rivers are investigating the circumstances that led to the killing of Gospel Gbaraka, a private security guard by one Inspector James, a Marine Police Officer on Sunday morning in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the late Gbaraka worked as a security guard with Prodentia Guides Limited, Port Harcourt and the trigger-happy marine police officer was also attached to the same company.

The traumatised father of the deceased, Mr Innocent Gbaraka, said his late son was his only hope.

He lamented that he managed to train him in Polytechnic only for his life to be cut short by the trigger happy police officer.

He called on the police authority to ensure justice on the matter.

Also, the elder brother to the deceased, Mr Emmanuel Gbaraka called on the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure justice is served in the matter.

Also, a right advocacy group, Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has called for an immediate and unbiased investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstance that led to the shooting to death of the deceased.

Secretary of the group, Prince Wiro, called on the police authority to ensure the investigation is concluded in record time and anybody found culpable made to face the law.

However, our correspondent gathered that the Inspector has been detained at the Divisional Police headquarters in Mile One, Diobu Port Harcourt.

The matter would be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.