Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A 40- year- old house wife, Iswat Taofeek, has been arrested by the police in Adatan area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State for allegedly dehumanizing a 12-year- old boy living with her.

Spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by one of her neighbors at Adatan police station.

The neighbor had gone to the Police station with the little boy whose body was full of injuries inflicted on him with a hot knife and cutlass.

While the report was being lodged, the little boy fainted at the station and was quickly rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Adatan division, CSP Samuel Aladegoroye detailed his detectives to the woman’s house where she was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect explained that the little boy is a son to her brother-in-law and he has been living with her for some time.

She stated further that she kept the sun of N5,000 somewhere in the house, but couldn’t find it and she believed that it was the boy who stole it.

She added that that was why she put a knife on fire until it was red hot and she used it to burn the little boy all over his body.

Meanwhile, Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the case to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.