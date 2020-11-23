The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Abasi-Otu V, on Monday hailed Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River for his proactive health intervention programmes in the state.

Abasi-Otu said this when the state social mobilisation team led by the Director-General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Calabar.

The Obong noted that raising a healthy society was the concern of everyone, hence the need to regularly create awareness on killer diseases, which over the years have contributed to the rising indices of mortality.

He called on parents, especially mothers to present their children and wards for immunisation in designated health facilities in their communities.

He also charged members of his advisory council to lend their voices before, during and after the forthcoming state-wide vaccination to help obtain optimal result.

“As far as health is concerned, it is of primary interest to our people and I’m happy that the state government has taken the health sector seriously to keep our people healthy.

“I am happy that in this state, there is no full-blown health concern; this is because of the governor’s proactive nature.

“Today I want to lend my voice to call on all parents, especially mothers, to take their children out, especially those between the ages of 1-5 so that we can put an end to the scourge of meningitis in our state and country.

“The state government has done everything possible to curb it and in two years from now, we must work to have 0 per cent record of vaccine-preventable diseases in our state,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Dr Ekpenyong, thanked the Obong and other royal fathers for their support in the actualisation of various health interventions in the state.

She noted that through the pragmatic efforts of the Obong, the state recorded improved indices and compliance in immunisation services which helped in the elimination of poliomyelitis in the state.

She reaffirmed governor Ayade’s desire in improving the lives of Cross River residents, adding that no community and child would be left unattended in the forthcoming exercise.

Ekpeyong encouraged caregivers to bring out their children, as the immunisation was safe, free and effective.

The visit was to seek the Obong’s endorsement of the forthcoming state-wide immunisation for meningitis, slated for Dec. 4 to Dec. 10 (plus 2 days).