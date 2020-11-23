By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has called out Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier airline of Turkey.

The singer who took to social media on Sunday has accused Turkish Airlines of a “racial treatment”.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner via a post on Twitter, described the company and its staff as “racists”.

Naira Marley in his tweet also claims to have video evidence and witnesses to substantiate his claim.

TurkishAirline all ur staffs are racists and I have video evidence and witnesses. I’m not mad anymore though. We gonna teach y’all how to love ❤️ I’m Color blind by the way — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) November 22, 2020

Turkish Airlines is yet to make any official statement to the singer’s claim.