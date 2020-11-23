Liverpool, despite their injury crisis easily cruised to victory and climbed second on the log against Leicester who were looking to capitalize on the Reds injury woes to go top of the table.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Robert Firmino, and an own goal from Jonny Evans dealt the blow for Leicester who were toothless in all their attempt to score.

Premier League pundit Alan Shearer after Liverpool’s win praised the team, stating that after their injury woes no other club could have coped with seven players out. Alan Shearer said that the team put on a magnificent performance from start to finish.

Diogo Jota has continued his impressive form since joining the Reds on loan as his goal makes him the first-ever player in Liverpool history to score in his first four league games.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 64 home games in the top-flight (W53 D11); the longest such run in the club’s history.