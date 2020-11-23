AC Milan may have secured a 3-1win over Napoli on Sunday, but a potential injury to leading marksman Zlatan Ibrahimovic could blight the celebrations.Ibrahimovic, 39, scored twice in the encounter before going down in the 78 minutes, clutching his left leg and had to be replaced.

Speaking after the game, Milan coach Daniele Bonera – who was filling in for Stefano Pioli, who has Covid-19 – expressed his hope that the injury wouldn’t be a severe one.

“We don’t have much information right now, it looks like a muscular problem, but we have to wait a few days to see the extent of it,” Bonera told Sky Sport Italia.

The Rossoneri will now be anxiously waiting for news about their influential forward, who has scored 10 goals in just six league games.

By scoring against Napoli, Ibrahimovic became just the fourth player in the modern era of Serie A to have scored in the first six league matches he had played of a season. He joined the likes of Gabriel Batistuta and Christian Vieri in doing so.