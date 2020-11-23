It is another amazing Monday for Nigerian business woman and Nollywood actor Kate Henshaw, as she took to her social media page to share the lyrics of a song, alongside some beautiful pictures.

The song by a gospel singer, Minister GUC, talks about putting God in every area of our lives and that God is all that matters.

“I’ll put you in front, in front of my melody, you are all that matters, you are all that matters

I’ll make room for two, you and I, Jesus

You are all that matters, you are all that matters..

What would have become of me if I didn’t see your light?

What would have been said of me, if you didn’t hold my hand?🎶

Have an amazing Monday my dears

God bless us all as we step out today🙏

#Gratitude” Henshaw captioned her post.

Kate’s first role in Nigerian movie industry, now known as Nollywood was in 1993 when she played the lead role in a movie titled, “When the Sun Sets.”

From there, her career continue to soar and in 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.

Kate who has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies, was also nominated for the award of “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie Roti