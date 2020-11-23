By Muhamin Olowoporoku

Officers of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command says they are working to free Reverend father Matthew Dajo of St Anthony Catholic Church, Yangoji village, Kwali, who was abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness who simply identified himself as Saleh, the Reverend Father was abducted some minutes before 10 pm by the gunmen who invaded his residence armed with sophisticated weapons.

Saleh said that the gunmen also shot into the air to scare away the neighbors before whisking away the Reverend Father.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Maryam Yusuf confirmed the Reverend kidnap in Kwali.

Yusuf in a statement disclosed that the FCT Police Command is taking steps to rescue the Reverend Father.

The spokesperson urged the public to remain calm as they continue to make efforts to free the kidnapped victim.