Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday sacked Adekola Olawoye as his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The Governor also appointed human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Segun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, who announced this in a statement said the change was part of measures by Akeredolu to rejig his government.

He said, “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet.

“Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

“A devout Christian, Charles Titiloye is a Knight of the Catholic Church of the order of Saint Mulumba.

“His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state.

“He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”