Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Prof. Yusuf Sabo, as the chairman of the Kano State Specialist Hospitals Board.

The governor’s spokesman, Abbar Anwar, said in a statement on Monday in Kano that Ganduje also appointed Dr. Hadiza Ashiru as the Chief Executive Officer of the Board which has nine other members.

The board members are Dr Abdullahi Kauranmata; Zahraddeen Lawan, Murtala Garba, Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota and Hajiya Halima Ali Aware.

Others are Hajiya Hafsat Kolo, Alhaji Kabiru Nassarawa, Sanusi Ali-Sadiq and Ms Comfort Onwuegbuna.

Anwar quoted the governor as saying that the appointments were based on merit and urged the appointees to contribute toward strengthening healthcare institutions in the state.

“I urge you to put service to the state first before any other consideration as enshrined in the rules and regulations governing the affairs of the two specialist hospitals.

“Make sure that you discharge your duties diligently and ethically.

“This administration places emphasis on the health sector; you should, therefore, abide by global best practices,’’ Ganduje was also quoted as saying.

According to the governor, the application of modern technology is necessary and desirable to enhance quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

“IT-based practice in the healthcare delivery system is one of the basic things that the sector requires globally. Kano State should, therefore, not be left behind.

“And help the state in maintaining its position as one of the leading states in the country with the best healthcare delivery system,’’ the governor said.

The Ganduje administration established two specialist hospitals in the Kano metropolis to enhance quality healthcare service delivery.

They are the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu and the Sheikh Isiyaku Rabiu Paediatric Specialist Hospital.