Dr. Zuwaira Hassan, The Head of the Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, died in a fatal crash Monday.

The crash occurred on Monday morning at Zaranda village, about 36 kilometers away from Bauchi metropolis.

A younger brother to the deceased, Garkwu Adamu, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Bauchi State Command, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, it is true, she died this morning in an accident at Zaranda village on her way to Bauchi from Jos, Plateau State.

“They were three driving in the vehicle when the incident happened. It is a really sad and tragic incident that you will just wake up with someone and the next moment, that same person is gone, it is really sad.

“She was really hardworking and dedicated to her work. We will really miss her a lot.”

Dr. Hassan, a Commissioner of Health during the immediate past administration of Mohammed Abubakar, died at the age of 46.

The funeral prayers will hold at 1.30 pm at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Central Mosque on Monday.

This will be followed by the burial at the Muslim burial ground along Gombe Road in accordance with Islamic rites.