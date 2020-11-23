By Preye Campbell

There are five major talking points on MatchDay 9 from the English Premier League, from in-form Tommy Abraham, to the misfiring Arsenal and return of the Special One.

Abraham can play

When Chelsea signed Timo Werner last summer, many predicted that it will be the beginning of the end for Tammy Abraham.

The Blues product looked set to become much of an understudy to the German forward in the 2020-21 season. But five goals and four assists and a particularly exceptional performance against Newcastle United on Saturday– interestingly in a game where Werner faltered- has taken everyone by surprise this season.

Now, we can start pondering on what both attackers can give to Frank Lampard’s side as they continue their recent explosive form.

Mourinho is still the special one

Jose Mourinho has got the entire Tottenham Hotspur fanbase dreaming of the supposedly impossible this season. You can imagine the scenes at the end of the season if Spurs clinch a major league title.

That Mourinho is the special one is a known fact. That he could create something monumental in North London didn’t look like a possibility when he became manager in 2019, but after pipping Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday, the bookmakers might want to review their predictions for the season.

First home win, same United

Surely, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take a boring win over an exciting loss any day- especially as his job is on the line.

For long spells in the game against West Bromwich Albion, it looked as if the game would end a stalemate. It took another VAR-assisted moment to secure a win for a toothless United side. The three points were secured.

Misfiring Gunners

For the Arsenal attack, it was another bad day at the office against Leeds.

Mikel Arteta will be wondering -again – just how bad things could be this season for his Arsenal side.

Matters even became worse with Nicolas Pepe booking a red.

Leeds came up with 25 efforts against Arsenal’s one throughout the game and Marcelo Bielsa will feel hard done by picking one point and not three.

After a bright start to the season, it now seems as though those gloomy days are back at the Emirates.

Injury Crisis, what crisis?

You will know the title race is on when the reigning champions say so. Liverpool, amidst their current team injury crisis, swept aside Leicester City to go level on points with Spurs in the league table.

A commanding display from a wounded team should spell fear for the rest of the clubs in the league; because if they can play like this when injured, what can they not do when with a full squad?