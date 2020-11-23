By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood star actress, Fathia Balogun has shunned the beef between her and Iyabo Ojo to console her over the loss of her mother.

The 51-year-old actress took to the gram to commiserate with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, who lost her mother at the weekend.

PM News on Saturday reported that Iyabo Ojo’s mum, Mrs. Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga, passed on at the age of 69.

The grieving actress had stated that her mum passed on in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, November 21.

Iyabo in an emotional message penned down while announcing the passing of her mum wrote:

“My mother,my jewel,my guardian,my pearl…this is how you said goodbye?…we were joking about this days ago..I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no..your joy was that I am happy..that your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave..with total submission to the will of God,I announce the death of my mother Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga who passed away in her sleep the early hours of today Saturday 21st november at the age of 69yrs..mama,you might be gone but we your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised,your spirit remains with us…iyabo ojo your love”

Reacting to the message, Fathia while trying to sympathize with Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“God will console you, Iyaboojofepris. May mama’s soul rest in peace.”