By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo 2021 Appropriation Bill on Monday passed through the second reading at the state House of Assembly.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki had on Tuesday, Nov. 10, presented the 2021 budget estimate of N153.4 billion to the house for consideration and passage.

Leading the debate on the bill, the Majority Leader, Mr Henry Okhuarobo, said that the budget christened “Make Edo Great Again (MEGA)” would address infrastructural development while focusing on civil reforms and unemployment.

Okhuarobo said that the passage of the bill would also ensure that all infrastructural projects captured in the budget were executed to specifications.

The House Committee Chairman on Budget and Appropriation, Mr Ephraim Aluebhosele, said that there was an urgent need to scale up the state’s internally generated revenue in view of the global economic downturn.

Other lawmakers who spoke in favour of the bill agreed it would bring industrialisation to the state as well as create employment when passed.

Speaker Marcus Onobun, also affirmed his support for the passage of the bill saying it would address all infrastructural challenges in the state.

Onobun, thereafter, referred the bill to the Committee on Budget and Appropriation for proper scrutiny ahead of its consideration and passage.

NAN