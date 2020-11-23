Bukola Saraki has urged all Nigerians to be concerned about the attack on Zamfara mosque which led to the kidnap of 40 persons.

The former Senate President of Nigeria made this known in a statement released on Monday morning.

He, however, listed three ways to solve the insecurity challenges which is now becoming the “new normal”

1. Nigeria must deploy all available resources to fight insecurity.

2. Nigeria must tap into the knowledge and experiences of our best minds both within and out of government.

3. Nigeria must tap into the power of our friends and allies across the world to help solve our insecurity challenges.

Read the full statement from Saraki below:

This attack on worshippers during Juma’at prayers, which led to the kidnapping of 40 people, including an Imam in Zamfara State, should be a major cause for concern for all Nigerians.

These rampant cases of insecurity highlight a growing trend that must be addressed head-on. As I stated in my tweets on insecurity last week, we must see this as a problem that affects all Nigerians.

We must deploy all available resources; tap into the knowledge and experiences of our best minds both within and out of government, and call on our friends and allies across the world to help solve our insecurity challenges.

We need a deliberate and all-encompassing approach to ensure that such incidents are curbed or at the very least, brought to the barest minimum — because this cannot become our ‘new normal.’ It is unacceptable, and we must solve it together.